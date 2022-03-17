John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.28%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.