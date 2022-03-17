John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.18. John Wood Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on WDGJF. Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

