Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,432 ($31.63).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,550 ($33.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Doug Webb bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($26.96) per share, with a total value of £51,825 ($67,392.72). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($23.72) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($426.94). In the last three months, insiders bought 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,405,332.

LON JMAT traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,875 ($24.38). The stock had a trading volume of 702,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,089. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,868.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.38. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.73).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

