Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 8.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.49. 6,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 246,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Specifically, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,814,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.