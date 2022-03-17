Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 17,688 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total value of $4,724,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MORN stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.78. 5,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.45. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.