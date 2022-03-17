Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.50 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 50.04 ($0.65). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 452,806 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

