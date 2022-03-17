Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 7.1%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.03 and last traded at C$4.97. 60,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 500,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock has a market cap of C$239.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

