JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,749,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

