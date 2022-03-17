JOYY Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
YY stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.