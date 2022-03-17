JOYY Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

YY stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JOYY by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

