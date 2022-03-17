JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $16.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,910. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $118.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of JOYY by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

