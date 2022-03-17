JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.27, but opened at $40.65. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. JOYY shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 51,084 shares.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

