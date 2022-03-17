JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 15,301 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

