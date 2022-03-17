JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price to €160.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WKCMF. HSBC cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

WKCMF traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $163.00. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.98. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

About Wacker Chemie (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

