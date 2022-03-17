JulSwap (JULD) Tops One Day Volume of $373,061.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $373,061.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

