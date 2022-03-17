Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.