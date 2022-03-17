Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.45 million and $208,853.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.