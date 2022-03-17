Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. 107,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 323,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.