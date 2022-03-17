K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The firm has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.34. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

