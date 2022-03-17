K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 5.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 125,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 86,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.