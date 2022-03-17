Katalyo Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $658,011.31 and $71,897.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

