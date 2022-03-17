Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00007879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $518.06 million and $27.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 161,133,703 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

