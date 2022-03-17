KBR (NYSE:KBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,952. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

