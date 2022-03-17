Keep Network Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $404.97 million and $4.22 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00035245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00105239 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 652,226,053 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

