Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennametal by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

