KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Achieves $802,564.43

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $802,564.43 and $943.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

