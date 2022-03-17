KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.44. 3,148,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average is $250.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.