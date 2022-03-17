KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 2,716 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,849,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

