KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.