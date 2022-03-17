KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 111.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

