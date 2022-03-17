KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,300,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

