KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $7.24 on Thursday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

