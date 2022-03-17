KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

