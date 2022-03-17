KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 35,715,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

