Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,546,071 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

