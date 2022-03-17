KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $213,637.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003571 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,614,178 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

