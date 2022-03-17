Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Kier Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIERF)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

