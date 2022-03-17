Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,741. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

