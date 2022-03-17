Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 1,762,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

