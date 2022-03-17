Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

