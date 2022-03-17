Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Upgraded to Overweight by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

KNTK opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

