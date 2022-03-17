Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

