Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
