Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.17. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 598,910 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

