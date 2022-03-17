Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

KNTE opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

