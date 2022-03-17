Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KAII traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kismet Acquisition Two (KAII)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.