Kleros (PNK) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Kleros has a market cap of $49.89 million and $1.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002427 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00284097 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

