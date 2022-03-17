KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 5,000 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $20,790.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $16,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 817,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,566. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

