Kodiak Sciences (KOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD):

2/28/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $149.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $35.00.

2/11/2022 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

2/1/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 43,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $430.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05.

Get Kodiak Sciences Inc alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.