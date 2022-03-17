Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

