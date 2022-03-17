Komodo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.73 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00388952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003560 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,721,650 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

