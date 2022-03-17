Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

